Excessive force lawsuit targets Buda Police Officer for second time

BUDA, TEXAS - A man is suing the Buda Police Department and two, Buda Police officers for using excessive force.

During an incident on Jan. 2016, a lawsuit claims Leonard Garcia was knocked to the ground and tased.

Officer Demerriell Young, Kellie Metz and a third officer were accompanying Child Protective Services to remove two children from a home. Garcia's attorney, Rob Ranco, said the children weren't being removed because of a fault by Garcia or anyone else in the home.

This is the second lawsuit in three years Ranco has filed against Officer Demerriell Young.

In October 2014, Juan Martinez's wife was accused of shoplifting. During the incident, a video shows Officer Young slam Martinez to the ground.

"Both of these situations, Officer Young comes into either a home or into the Walmart, neither man has been suspected of any wrongdoing, not suspected of any crime," Ranco said.

The Buda Police Department released body camera video of both incidents to Ranco.

"I have two cases and two videos of Officer Young using excessive force against two citizens," Ranco said. "Are we to think these are the only two for Officer Young? The only two for the city of Buda?"

The lawsuit also names Officer Kellie Metz, who is shown tasing Garcia.

Buda Police won't comment on any pending litigation.

Watch the full encounter between Officer Young and Garcia.

