Construction worker pinned under beam taken from site via helicopter

SAN MARCOS, TEXAS - A construction worker who was pinned under a beam in San Marcos Thursday morning has been taken away from the scene via helicopter, the City of San Marcos said.

Traffic in the area surrounding the intersection of Post Road and Aquarena Springs Drive is now returning to normal.

The worker's condition is not known at this time.

This is a developing story that will update as more information becomes available.

