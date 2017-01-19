City of Buda halts plan to put fluoride back in water

HAYS COUNTY - The City of Buda has put a hold on its fluoridation plan for the city's water supply, according to City Manager Kenneth Williams.

The decision came about after hearing feedback from various city council members and citizens.

According to a release from the city, the water supply had been continuously fluoridated by the Guadalupe-Blanco River Authority (GBRA) for 13 years until they stopped the process at the San Marcos Treatment plant in November 2015.

When the issue of the city continuing fluoridation came up on the ballot during the 2015 election, 61 percent of voters in San Marcos opposed it, according to a report by KVUE's partners at Community Impact.

Some opposers like Sam Brannon, organizer of Fluoride Free San Marcos Coalition, who helped gather support for the ceasing of fluoride operations in 2015, cited safety as the main concern. In an open forum, Bannon told members of the council that the mineral could be considered a neurotoxin and that the kind used in public water supplies isn't tested for safety or efficacy.

Over 70 years, scientific research has shown that an optimal amount of fluoride - a mineral that occurs naturally and is released from rocks into the soil, water and air - in water is safe to drink and can be an effective treatment in helping prevent tooth decay by 25 percent in adults and children, according to the American Dental Association.

Despite, Brannon's claims, Texas oral health officials have remained firm in their beliefs that fluoride does more good than harm.

"Fluoridation is to thank for the dramatic decline of tooth decay in the past 60 years,' said Beth Stewart, Executive Director of the Texas Oral Health Coalition in Community Impact's report.

Williams said a final decision will be made once the city council has another chance to revisit the issue. Mayor Todd Ruge requested a public hearing on fluoridation of the city's water supply to be held during the council meeting Feb. 7.

(© 2017 KVUE)