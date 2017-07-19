Fire crews responding to out of control prescribed burn in Buda

HAYS COUNTY, TEXAS - A prescribed burn turned into a brush fire, expanding 50 acres outside of its controlled area, Austin Fire officials said Wednesday.

According to the Austin Fire Department, the fire began getting out of control around 3 p.m. near the 6500 block of FM 967 on a property owned by Austin Water Utility.

AFD said the fire is zero percent contained, but multiple crews from surrounding cities are working to extinguish the blaze: those include Oak Hill Fire, Kyle Fire, Manchaca Fire, and the Buda Fire Department.

STAR Flight and the Austin Police helicopter are currently dropping water on the fire.

Officials said no structures have been damaged or injuries reported, as of 4:19 p.m. Wednesday.

This is a developing news story. This page will update as more information becomes available.

© 2017 KVUE-TV