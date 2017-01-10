5-year-old stabbing victim to be laid to rest

Krystle Villanueva, left, and Giovanna Hernandez, right. (Photo: KVUE)

HAYS COUNTY, TEXAS - The 5-year-old Kyle girl who was allegedly stabbed to death by her mother will be laid to rest Tuesday morning, according to a Buda church.

Representatives of the Santa Cruz Catholic Church in Buda said they will hold the funeral for Giovanna Hernandez at 10 a.m.

Officers with the Hays County Sheriff's Office were called to a home in the Green Pastures subdivision Jan. 5. when they found 58-year-old Eustorgio Arellano-Uresti with stab wounds. Krystle Villanueva's father-in-law, he told a responding officer that Villanueva had stabbed him and that she was inside of his house with her 5-year-old daughter, who may also be injured. Giovanna was later found dead.

Villanueva, 24, has been charged with capital murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.