Bat tests positive for rabies in Buda

BUDA, Texas – Authorities are notifying residents of a rabid bat that was found in the city limits Wednesday.

The city said a live bat was found around 3:30 p.m. Aug. 2 outside the educational building at Santa Cruz Catholic Church, located at 1100 North Main Street. The Department of State Health Services tested the bat and determined it was positive for rabies.

Those who might have been in physical contact with the bat is asked to call:

- Buda Animal Control at 512-312-1001,

- Hays County Health Department at 512-393-5525,

- DSHS Zoonosis Control at 254-778-6744.

Residents are also reminded to not touch or handle grounded bats. The city also reported a rabid bat was found on the property in March.

