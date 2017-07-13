Seguin woman killed in San Marcos crash

Stock image

SAN MARCOS, Texas – A Seguin woman died from her injuries and her brother was injured in a crash along SH 123 near Wonder World Drive on Wednesday.

San Marcos police said that based on preliminary evidence and witness accounts, a Chevrolet Malibu was driving southbound on 123 around 11:20 a.m. July 12 when it began drifting to the left just north of the new SH 123/Wonder World overpass. Police said the Chevrolet crossed the northbound lanes, entered the ditch and traveled through a barbed-wire fence before striking a large metal utility pole.

The driver of the vehicle, an 18-year-old Seguin man, was taken to St. David’s South Austin Hospital and is expected to be okay. His passenger, 27-year-old Cassandra Baldera, was taken to Central Texas Medical Center in San Marcos, where she died from her injuries around 1 p.m. Police added “it did not appear that Ms. Baldera was wearing her seatbelt.”

The cause of the crash and any potential criminal charges are still under investigation, SMPD said. This is the fourth traffic fatality of 2017 in San Marcos.

