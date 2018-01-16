Hays County under burn ban

Firefighter helmet. (Photo: Getty Images)

HAYS COUNTY - The Commissioners Court has requested a burn ban in Hays County because brush fires are becoming more difficult to handle.

A report from Fire Marshal Clint Browning found recent weather conditions have caused soil and grass to become drier than normal and dry bush has the potential to fuel fires.

The slight chance of rain throughout the next several days can cause responding to the fires to be more difficult because the fire trucks could potentially get stuck in fields.

“Yesterday’s Keetch-Byram Drought Index was 233, which normally would not be a concern, but our ground and fuel moistures are very low, which the KBDI doesn’t measure,” Browning said. “Local fire chiefs have requested the ban be reinstated because of an uptick in brush fires, the majority of which have been caused by unsupervised burning of brush and materials."

Fire pits (including ones with screens) and burn barrels are prohibited. Grilling of any kind is also prohibited at any Hays County park. However, charcoal, wood and gas grills with lids are exempt.

Residents should check their city ordinance to ensure they are in compliance with the burn ban limits.

