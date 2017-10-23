Hays County Sheriff's Office actively searching for 8-year-old boy

Police lights.

HAYS COUNTY - An 8-year-old boy went missing near Sycamore Springs Elementary School Monday afternoon, Hays County Sheriff's Office officials confirmed to KVUE.

The North Hays County Fire Department said they're actively searching for the child near the school, located in the 14451 block of Sawyer Ranch Road.

Anyone who sees a young male child in the area is asked to dial 9-1-1.

No other information was immediately available.

KVUE will update this story when more information becomes available.

