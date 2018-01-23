Harlem Globetrotter Ace Jackson makes St. David's patients smile with basketball tricks

(Photo: Photo from Harlem Globetrotters)

AUSTIN - The thirteenth woman to become a Harlem Globetrotter in the last 92 years, Ace Jackson, visited child patients and their families at St. David's Children's Hospital on Monday.

Jackson paid her visit to the hospital as a part of Smile Patrol, an outreach program described as being "designed by the Harlem Globetrotters to spread joy and create lifetime memories for very special fans."

Jackson made sure to show the patients her signature Globetrotter ball-handling skills and tricks, showing some children how to twirl a basketball on their finger tips as well. She also signed autographs and shared many laughs with the families.

Jackson and the Harlem Globetrotters are set to perform at the Frank Erwin Center on Friday as a part of their world tour, "Amazing Feats of Basketball."

