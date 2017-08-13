H-E-B president finds unusual grocery list

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Video shows woman's vehicle hit other vehicle nearly head-on after plunging from parking garage
-
Fights break out in the street during alt-right protest
-
Warning after man arrested for fake $10 bill
-
Child dies after mouth taped shut
-
New apps put police and parents on alert
-
Group voices concerns over AISD sex ed program
-
17 immigrants found locked inside Edinburg truck
-
Campus safety at UT
-
Plano man bitten by snake gets $30k helicopter bill
-
Gov. Abbott signs first bills of special session into law
More Stories
-
17 immigrants found locked inside Edinburg truckAug 13, 2017, 4:41 p.m.
-
Houston woman, 20, one of the injured in…Aug 13, 2017, 12:28 p.m.
-
94-year-old puts in pool for neighborhood kidsAug 13, 2017, 3:17 p.m.