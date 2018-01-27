Gunshot wounds reported minutes apart in North and West Austin, 1 dead

(Photo: KVUE)

AUSTIN - Austin-Travis County EMS is responding to two incidents of reported gunfire in Austin on Saturday.

Officials reported the first incident occurred around 4:53 p.m. at the 1700 block of Saracen Road in West Austin. A trauma alert was declared on one male patient in his 20s, who was transported to South Austin Medical Center with potentially life-threatening injuries. A male teenager was also transported with lesser injuries.

The second incident occurred around 5:04 p.m. near the 1070 block of Mearns Meadow Blvd. in North Austin. Officials confirmed one patient with a gunshot wound and initiated CPR. A male in his 20s was pronounced dead on scene.

