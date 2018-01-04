GroupMe users complaining of spam messages promoting diet pills: Reports

Groupme screenshot.

Something phishy is going on with the popular messaging app GroupMe.

Social media has been buzzing since Wednesday with people complaining online about receiving spam messages and claiming their accounts have been hacked.

According to Buzzfeed News, some of the messages have sent people to a diet pill website.

I personally woke up to a message from an old high school acquaintance I haven't spoken to in eight years who sent me a link, advising me to claim a "weight loss pill that naturally burns fat."

It's a similar story many people groused about on Twitter.

This @GroupMe hack/virus/whatever is about to have me throw the whole app away. pic.twitter.com/QEux3EUxBm — THE ashley ✨ (@LoveASharie) January 3, 2018

Hey if you use GM(GroupMe) and get a DM from someone you've never talked to. Don't click the link. Generic Phishing attempt. pic.twitter.com/BDsfioL7yg — Jawn (@A_CommonName) January 3, 2018

So sad to see @GroupMe being used for mass spam. No idea who to talk to, filed a support ticket, DMed a PM on linkedin... No replies #( — Steve Martocci (@smart) January 4, 2018

if you received a groupme message from me—— my account was hacked don’t open the link idk what it is but it might steal ur identity and identity theft isn’t a joke millions of families suffer every year — kaitlin (@mattsnith) January 4, 2018

According to URL Void -- a scanner for detecting dangerous websites used to distribute malware or websites related to fraudulent activities -- the "dietweight4loss" website has been flagged by three scanning engines as a possible phishing website and as a site that could be harmful to a computer.

According to the Mirror, the image of the two sisters on the "dietweight4loss" website is a screengrab from the ABC Show, "Shark Tank," where the siblings were given money for their women's swimwear business. The show image has apparently been recycled countless times for a plethora of beauty products the sisters have nothing to do with. The names listed on the "dietweight4loss" website for the sisters are also incorrect. Their names are Shelly Hyde and Kara Haught and not Anna and Samantha Williams, according to their website Raising Wild.

“We haven’t ever given anyone permission to use our images and have no affiliation with these companies or products,” the sisters told the Mirror. “We would love to get them to stop – not sure how though. It’s so frustrating.”

The GroupMe Twitter account has been tagged by users regarding the possible scamming and hacking issues. However, the messaging app hasn't responded to a tweet since Dec. 29, 2017.

