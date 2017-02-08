Group wants to change where tax dollars go

$35 million is going from tax payers to the UT Dell Medical School each year, and one group says it's time for that to change.

In 2012, Travis County voters approved a proposition that allows public money to go towards creating a medical school.

But Fred Lewis and his grassroots organization said they don’t think that money should come from the public entity Central Health.

"When we raise tax dollars for poor people's healthcare, the money needs to go to poor people's healthcare, not to build a medical school, however good it is, not to go for any other purpose, it needs to go for what it was raised for,” said Lewis.

Central Health gives $35 million a year to UT Dell Medical School, another $35.2 million comes from the UT System. Lewis said some of that money goes to pay the salaries of positions like administrative assistants and managers, not direct patient care.

But Mini Kahlon, the Vice Dean Strategy and Partnerships Dell Medical School said they’re working to improve healthcare for all, from education to research.

"I would like our public dollars to go as far as possible, it's really important to think about the balance to provide immediate impact, which we are working on, and actually to plant the seeds to get more and more dollars from a range of places,” said Kahlon.

UT Dell Medical School sent out a summary that showed a look at where the money going. It shows the biggest expense is salaries.

Central Health sent a statement to KVUE:

Central Health is delivering on our promise to voters to transform the healthcare delivery system in Travis County, which is making our community healthier – especially for people who are low-income and lack insurance.

Because of our affiliation with Dell Medical School at the University of Texas, we’re addressing Travis County’s doctor shortage and more medical professionals are already working in our health centers. By helping fund the medical school, we’re giving more people access to quality healthcare and transforming the way that care is delivered. This is what voters asked us to do.

Central Health’s investment in the medical school is legal and appropriate. Travis County Commissioners approve Central Health’s annual budget and last fall an attorney with the county told commissioners the funding arrangement between Central Health and the medical school complies with state law.

As a reminder, in 2012 voters approved a 5-cent property tax increase. The referendum included the following ballot language:

“…funds will be used for improved healthcare in Travis County, including support for a new medical school consistent with the mission of Central Health, a site for a new teaching hospital, trauma services, specialty medicine such as cancer care, community-wide health clinics, training for physicians, nurses and other healthcare professionals, primary care,

behavioral and mental healthcare, prevention and wellness programs, and/or to obtain

federal matching funds for healthcare services.”

We are eager and excited to continue our transformational work with the medical school.

Kahlon said they're opening new specialty clinics in Summer 2017, and plan to give special attention to those with low incomes or without insurance.

You can read the agreement between UT Dell Medical School and Central Health here.

