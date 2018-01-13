(Photo: Trejo, Rebeca, KVUE)

AUSTIN - Congressional leadership is trying to work out a deal to potentially protect undocumented youth.

They were protected from deportation under the DACA program, which President Donald Trump phased out last year.

One of those DACA recipients is 22-year-old Yuridia Loera. She now does not know what her future holds.

“I have no idea,” said Loera. “I'm completely at limbo."

She knows she wants to study chemical engineering, but her legal status is up in the air.

Loera was brought here as a toddler from Mexico and grew up in Phoenix.

"I felt the discrimination,” said Loera. “Whether it was comments or the way people would treat us, the way people would look at us. My family struggled and struggles with extreme poverty, which is something very prevalent in our communities."

Not only did Loera face those struggles, but she is a sexual assault survivor too.

It happened in college before she was protected by DACA.

But once she received legal protection from the program:

"I felt a little more human with this piece of paper that was DACA,” said Loera. “I felt that I could finally report my perpetrator, my abuser. I felt that I could finally walk into a police station without the fear of automatically being deported."

It is one of the reasons why she is fighting for permanent legal protection, for millions of undocumented people, including DACA recipients.

“We've created a movement now,” she said. “Demanding that we finally be a part fully of this country. And a DREAM Act would do that for us."

DREAMers are hoping Democrats and Republicans on Capitol Hill can reach an agreement by this coming Friday.

