Group of cyclists struck by car in NW Austin

Three cyclists were injured when they were struck by a vehicle in northwest Austin on Saturday.

Austin-Travis County EMS said the crash was reported just before noon. Three cyclists were struck by a vehicle in the 10300 block of North FM 620 near Foundation Road.

ATCEMS transported two of the cyclists to St David's Medical Center in Round Rock with potentially serious injuries. One cyclist refused treatment. All of the cyclists were males.

The cause of the crash is unknown.

