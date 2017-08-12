Group gathers in Austin to hold vigil for Charlottesville, Va.

(Photo: Erin Jones, KVUE)

A group gathered outside of the Travis County Courthouse Saturday evening and held a vigil for those killed and injured at a rally in Charlottesville, Va.

One person was killed Saturday at the Charlottesville rally when a car plowed into a group of people. A 20-year-old man was charged with second-degree murder for the attack. Hours later, two Virginia State Police officers were killed when a helicopter crashed outside of Charlottesville.

The Austin group gathered around 7 p.m. Candace Aylor, one of the group's organizers, told the Austin American-Statesman that the group was there to support "counterprotesters who challenged the white supremacists marching in Charlottesville."

