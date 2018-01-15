Group calls for City Council to end CodeNEXT

(Photo: KVUE)

AUSTIN - A call for change in East Austin on Martin Luther King Jr. Day; a rally in front of the former Montopolis Negro School hopes to end gentrification on the east side.

Their issue? Austin's CodeNEXT.

City officials say it’s the first major rewrite of Austin's Land Development Code in 30 years and sets the rules and standards for things like affordable homes. But community activists like the NAACP's Nelson Linder aren't buying that. Linder believes the program's intent is to prevent the replacement of affluent newcomers, while displacing low-income communities.

“If we don't stop this, this city will suffer the next 5 to 60 years. We can't allow that,” Linder said.

The group came up with a list of resolutions they believe the council should adopt:

- Establish Land Restrictions that limit reduction of the cultural environment

- Establish a low income housing trust fund

- Create new low-income housing

- Start new programs for conservation, environmental quality, and land usage.

Due to the MLK holiday, a city official could not be reached about the "People’s Plan."

At the next city council meeting, the group will present their resolutions to them.

A third draft of CodeNEXT will be available to the public next month.

