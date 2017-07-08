Grieving mother shares warning after baby's tragic death

A heartbroken Washington mother is reaching thousands with the tragic story of her 7-month-old baby's accidental death.

In a Facebook post, Jordan DeRosier said that she put her son Sloan to bed on July 3 with two blankets. DeRosier said that at some point, Sloan managed to pull one of the blankets through the rails of the crib and got his head stuck.

"You never think it will happen to you. You never think it will be your baby," DeRosier said in the post. "Please do not put your babies to bed with a blanket. Please. He was 7 months old, I thought because he was crawling, standing on his own, and climbing, that he would be fine with a blanket."

DeRosier shared the post with a picture of herself with her other son, 3-year-old Rowan.

"This is the face of immense, unfathomable grief, the face of longing, of heartbreak, of self inflicted GUILT. I will NEVER stop feeling responsible. I will relive this for the rest of my life knowing EXACTLY what I could have done differently. Please learn from my world shattering mistake," DeRosier wrote.





The post has been shared more than 20,000 times.

In another post, DeRosier acknowledged the widespread attention her story has received.

"Making sure Sloan is not forgotten doesn't feel so heavy when so many others are helping spread his light," she wrote.

