Greg Kelley: What we know about his case so far

(Photo: John Gusky, KVUE)

TEXAS - Greg Kelley, a former Leander High School football star, was convicted in 2014 of sexually assaulting a 4-year-old boy in a case that led to an outpouring of support from many in the community who believed he was wrongly accused.

Now, three years later, Williamson County authorities and the Texas Rangers have reopened his case and have identified the new suspect as his friend.

On Tuesday, June 6, Kelley was returned to the Williamson County Jail at 4 p.m. His his hearing is expected to begin in August.

Here is KVUE's continuing coverage of the case:

Authorities reopen Greg Kelley child sex assault case, ID new suspect

TIMELINE: Greg Kelley case

Greg Kelley discusses new case information in first prison sit-down interview

Greg Kelley’s girlfriend, family and friends staying by his side

Supporters gather at rally to free Greg Kelley

Judge issues order to return Greg Kelley to Williamson Co. custody

Hearing rescheduled for alternative suspect in Greg Kelley case

Greg Kelley set to arrive at Williamson County Jail Tuesday afternoon

Affidavits reveal new details in Greg Kelley child sex case

Juror from Greg Kelley trial: 'He should be exonerated for everything

Kelley attorney heard rumors of alternative suspect night before trial

Passcode stalls investigation in Greg Kelley case, lawyer says

Alternative suspect in Greg Kelley case accused of sexually assaulting, drugging women

Hearing to present alternative suspect in Greg Kelley case set for Tuesday

© 2017 KVUE-TV