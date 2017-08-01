Hearing to present alternative suspect in Greg Kelley case set for Wednesday

Greg Kelley at the Wynne Unit in Huntsville on Wednesday May 31, 2017. (Photo: Jay Janner, Austin American-Statesman)

AUSTIN - In less than 24 hours, a former Leander High School football star will begin his quest in court to have his conviction on child sexual assault charges overturned.

The three-day hearing for Greg Kelley has been months in the making after prosecutors confirmed they are investigating whether someone else may have committed the crime.

KVUE's Tony Plohetski confirmed that during the hearing Kelley's lawyer plans to air portions of an interview between the Texas Rangers and Johnathan McCarty, who prosecutors say is an alternative suspect in the crime.

Attorney Keith Hampton also plans to air parts of recordings of phone calls McCarty made from jail.

In 2014, Kelley was convicted of assaulting a 4-year-old boy at an in-home daycare operated by McCarty's mother.

Greg Kelley was staying at the home with the McCarty family.

Kelley has maintained his innocence and has been working for the past three years to have his conviction overturned.

It is possible that Kelley could be released from prison on bond after this hearing. State District Judge Donna King will then decide whether Kelley should get a new trial or whether to uphold his conviction.

After King's decision, the case will go to the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals for the final ruling.

