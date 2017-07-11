Greek authorities arrest ninth suspect in Austinite beating death, hearing delayed

(Photo: Family)

ATHENS, GREECE - Eight suspects charged with involvement in the beating death of a 22-year-old American tourist on a Greek island were granted brief delays in court appearances Tuesday to allow their lawyers to prepare their cases, while authorities have arrested a ninth man.

Bakari Henderson, of Austin, Texas, was beaten to death early Friday outside a bar in Zakynthos.

Greek officials are still investigating the exact cause of the brawl.

The hearings for six Serbs, a British citizen of Serb origin and a Greek were postponed for Wednesday and Thursday.

