Greek authorities arrest ninth suspect in Austinite beating death, hearing delayed

ATHENS, GREECE - Eight suspects charged with involvement in the beating death of a 22-year-old American tourist on a Greek island were granted brief delays in court appearances Tuesday to allow their lawyers to prepare their cases, while authorities have arrested a ninth man.
Bakari Henderson, of Austin, Texas, was beaten to death early Friday outside a bar in Zakynthos.
Greek officials are still investigating the exact cause of the brawl.
WATCH | Friends discuss memories of Bakari Henderson
The hearings for six Serbs, a British citizen of Serb origin and a Greek were postponed for Wednesday and Thursday.
© 2017 Associated Press
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs