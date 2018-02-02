Gravel truck rollover causes closure on I-35 in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, TEXAS - Georgetown first responders are on the scene of an 18-wheeler rollover on Interstate Highway 35 in Georgetown on Friday.

Officials said the rollover occurred on the 1100 block of the northbound frontage road around 3 p.m. when a gravel hauler was turning from Highway 29 onto the frontage road and its load shifted and caused the tractor-trailer combination to tip over on its side.

There were no other vehicles involved and no injuries reported, officials said.

Drivers are asked to find different routes and can expect the road to be closed for several hours during recovery and clean-up efforts.

© 2018 KVUE-TV