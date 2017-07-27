Crews fighting grass fire in Manor

(Photo: Austin Fire)

Crews are fighting a 30-acre grass fire in Manor.

City officials said the fire is between the Carriage Hills neighborhood and Briarcreek neighborhood.

The Austin Fire Department said the fire is about 30 acres in size.

The Manor Fire Department, Manor Police Department, Pflugerville FD, Austin FD, Austin PD and STAR Flight all responded to the scene.

Residents are asked to avoid the area.

© 2017 KVUE-TV