Grants aimed at upgrading local parks

There's a lot planned for Austin this new year, including revamping some of the parks.

A grant program is helping to fund those upgrades.

Every year, Austin City Limits gives back in partnership with the Austin Parks Foundation through their "Park Grants Program."

There are at least 16 park improvement projects planned for this year. The first has already been completed. It is a brand new $50,000 shade structure at Dick Nichols District Park in southwest Austin to shield children from the sun during the hot summer months.

Up next are upgrades to playscapes at Joslin Elementary School and Ponciana Park.

Here is a map showing the locations of the other projects planned throughout the city this year:

All of these projects are funded by Austin City Limits which has given about $2.2 million in grants since 2006.

This year, more than $400,000 is expected to be given out.

In order to receive a grant, you have to become a part of Austin Parks Foundation's Adopt A Park program. Once accepted, volunteers can apply for grants ranging from $500 $100,000 to improve their park. If you receive a grant, you're asked to match the money either through funding or volunteer hours.

"Our ACL Music Festival Park Grants Program is important to the community because it helps fill the funding gap that exists between what our parks system in Austin needs and what the Parks and Rec Department's budget is able to provide," John Rooney with the Austin Parks Foundation said.

There are application deadlines to apply for the different grants. If you're interested click here.

To donate to Austin Parks Foundation click here.

