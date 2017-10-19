Teen killed in crash while fleeing police in Granite Shoals, DPS says

GRANITE SHOALS, Texas – An 18-year-old man was killed early Thursday when DPS says he crashed his truck while fleeing from police.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said Cruz Grimaldo Suarez was fleeing from police southbound along Prairie Creek Road around 3:30 a.m. Oct. 19. DPS said he swerved to the left, rolled his Chevrolet pickup truck and collided with a tree. He was not wearing a seat belt, DPS added.

Granite Shoals police said in a Facebook post late Thursday morning that additional information on the pursuit was not immediately available.

© 2017 KVUE-TV