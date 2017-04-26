Grand jury to review confrontation between AISD officer and middle school student

Travis County prosecutors have begun presenting a violent confrontation between a middle school student and a former Austin ISD police officer to a grand jury for possible prosecution, KVUE's and the Austin American-Statesman's Tony Plohetski confirmed.

The incident, which happened last fall, was caught on camera. The video is being used as key evidence in the case.

This is the first case under Travis County DA Margaret Moore's new policy of only taking certain use-of-force cases to a grand jury.

Plohetski confirmed that the confrontation happened between an eighth-grade student at Bedichek Middle School and former AISD Officer Christopher Penaloza.

The student was reportedly removed from class by school staff and Penaloza was called to the scene.

What happened next is under dispute, but what we do know is that the two had a confrontation which ended with them both falling on the floor.

Penaloza is no longer with AISD Police, he had already given his notice at the time of the incident.

AISD Police Chief Eric Mendez is the one who flagged the case for prosecutors. He told Plohetski that he thought they should review what happened.

DA Moore has said she will only take cases to a grand jury if she thinks the officer committed a crime or if the facts about what happened are in dispute, as they apparently are in this case.

© 2017 KVUE-TV