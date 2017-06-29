Grand jury to hear case against Lockhart teacher accused of improper relationship with student

Sarah Fowlkes booking photo from Lockhart Police Department. (Photo: Lockhart Police Department)

LOCKHART, TEXAS - A Caldwell County grand jury next week will hear a case against a Lockhart High School teacher accused of having an improper relationship with a student.

District Attorney Fred Weber confirmed to KVUE and Austin American-Statesman reporter Tony Plohetski that he is presenting the case against Sarah Fowlkes to a grand jury July 5.

Lockhart police charged Fowlkes in March with improper relationship with an educator and a student.

Officers arrested Fowlkes after investigators learned a 17-year-old male student had been in contact with Fowlkes and their contact was sexual in nature.

Fowlkes was immediately placed on leave by the district.

Her attorney, Jason Nassour, said Thursday that he thinks Weber will present the case honestly and fairly.

