Grand jury returns three indictments against Dawnna Dukes

AUSTIN - A Travis County grand jury has returned three indictments against state Rep. Dawnna Dukes (D-Austin) that contain a total of 15 felony and misdemeanor counts.

Travis County District Attorney Margaret Moore said the first indictment charges Dukes with 13 felony counts of tampering with a governmental record. The other two indictments are for misdemeanor charges of abuse of official capacity by a public servant. The felony counts each bring a punishment of up to two years in a state jail facility and a fine of up to $10,000. The misdemeanor counts each carry a punishment of up to one year in jail and a fine of up to $4,000.

The Texas Rangers presented the case to the grand jury Tuesday afternoon, following an investigation conducted by the State Auditor’s office. The investigation stemmed from allegations Dukes asked her staff to work on a festival she helped create years ago.

Moore said the following in a release:

“I commend the Texas Rangers for their thorough investigation and professional approach to this case. The Travis County DA’s Public Integrity Unit will continue to work with them, and every other law enforcement agency, to ensure that public officials are held accountable when they fail to abide by the laws of this state.”

Dukes previously announced in September she would retire before the 85th Legislative session began, but was sworn in for her 12th term on Jan. 10.

Dukes issued the following statement on her Facebook page Wednesday morning:

“On Grand Jury Indictments: Of course, I am disappointed but I expected that if I was sworn into office in January 10th that this indictment would follow. All I can say today is that I will be entering a plea of Not Guilty. On the advice of my attorneys, I have not spoken on any of the allegations since February 2016. As well, since this is now a case in court, on the advice of my attorneys, I will continue to have no further comment. My attorneys and I will respond in court at the appropriate time. Thank you to my constituents, loving family and dear friends for your warm regards, prayers and constant support.”

