Grab your wands, a 'Hogwarts' school is coming to Central Texas

CENTRAL TEXAS - If you've been desperately waiting for your Hogwarts letter since you were 11, your time is here.

The Worthwich School of Witchcraft and Wizardry is hosting a magical three-day, all-inclusive retreat for adults who are 21 or older, though there are separate events for younger witches and wizards hosted by Worthwich.

Only about a one-hour drive from Austin, the school is located at Parrie Haynes Ranch in Killeen, Texas. First-year students that arrive get sorted into their Hogwarts House and can make their own wand, which they can take home. Students get to participate in core classes including Defense Against the Dark Arts, Potions, Charms and more. Houses have daily practice in magical sports and inter-house tournaments in the evening.

Though it won’t be as hard as it is in “Harry Potter” to earn house points, guests will gain points for their house based on their wizarding class performance, and lose points for rule breaking. The house with the highest points is awarded the “house cup” at the end of the weekend.

Immerse yourself in the magical world of “Harry Potter” from Oct. 27 to Oct. 29 for $400. Tickets included food, lodging, drinks and activities for the whole weekend. Students are allowed to bring toads or owls as pets. Don't forget your trunk!

