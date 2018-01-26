Gov. Greg Abbott delivers remarks at Texas Dept. of Veterans of Foreign Wars Conference

(Photo: KVUE)

AUSTIN - Gov. Greg Abbott delivered remarks at the Texas Department of Veterans of Foreign Wars on Friday, expressing his commitment to Texas veterans.

At the conference, Abbott shared his plan to help veterans succeed, which included making it easier for veterans to enter civilian life, giving businesses property tax exemptions for hiring veterans, and improving health care for veterans and reducing wait times at the VA.

"As governor, I will fight for the men and women who have fought for the United States of America and I will ensure that our veterans receive the honor and the respect they have earned," Abbott said.

Abbott is up for reelection in 2018. He's competing with a number of candidates, including former Dallas County Sheriff Lupe Valdez and Andrew White, the son of the late Gov. Mark White.

