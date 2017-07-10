Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks during a Rotary Club of San Antonio luncheon on March 23. (Photo: The Texas Tribune)

AUSTIN - Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) issued the Special Session Proclamation Monday, which means lawmakers can start filing bills.

By 5 p.m., lawmakers had already filed 83 bills, some of which are not related to the items on the governor's special session call.

Abbott's proclamation calls on lawmakers to pass legislation extending the life of five boards: The Texas Medical Board, the Texas State Board of Examiners of Psychologists, the Texas State Board of Examiners of Marriage and Family Therapists, the Texas State Board of Examiners of Professional Counselors and the Texas State Board of Social Worker Examiners.

Without passing the sunset legislation, the boards will cease to exist come Sept. 1.

When Gov. Abbott announced his plans to call a special session last month he came down on lawmakers for failing to pass the bill.

"Unfortunately, it was used as political fodder during the regular session rather than the must pass legislation that it is," Abbott said.

Lawmakers believe they can pass the bill in a few days. Once they do, 19 other items will be added to the special session call including several issues that proved to be controversial during the regular session and didn't pass; such as regulating bathrooms, education savings accounts or vouchers and property tax caps.

The governor has already started drafting that proclamation.

The Special Session starts July 18.

