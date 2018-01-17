Gov. Abbott extends disaster declaration for counties affected by Hurricane Harvey

The Texas Capitol building on October 29, 2014. (Photo: Mark Thompson / Getty Images)

TEXAS - Texas Gov. Greg Abbott extended the State Disaster Declaration for 60 counties in Texas affected by Hurricane Harvey on Wednesday.

The declaration assists eligible counties that need recovery and rebuilding efforts from the storm. The State Disaster Declaration must be renewed every 30 days to keep the assistance available for the counties and Gov. Abbott says he plans to continue the renewal as long as recovery is needed.

"While it has been months since Harvey hit Texas, the catastrophic damage left by the storm continues to affect communities across the state," said Gov. Abbott. "As long as Texas families are fighting to recover, they can rest assured that the State of Texas is fighting with them."

Counties who are eligible to receive the assistance are: Angelina, Aransas, Atascosa, Austin, Bastrop, Bee, Bexar, Brazoria, Brazos, Burleson, Caidwell, Calhoun, Cameron, Chambers, Colorado, Comal, DeWitt, Fayette, Fort Bend, Galveston, Goliad, Gonzales, Grimes, Guadalupe, Hardin, Harris, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Jim Wells, Karnes, Kerr, Kleberg, Lavaca, Lee, Leon, Liberty, Live Oak, Madison, Matagorda, Milam, Montgomery, Newton, Nueces, Orange, Polk, Refugio, Sabine, San Patricio, San Augustine, San Jacinto, Trinity, Tyler, Victoria, Walker, Wailer, Washington, Wharton, Willacy and Wilson.

Read the declaration here.

