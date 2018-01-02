Gov. Abbott appoints Jimmy Blacklock to Texas Supreme Court

AUSTIN - Texas Gov. Greg Abbott appointed Jimmy Blacklock to the Texas Supreme Court on Jan. 2 following Justice Don Willett's confirmation to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit.

Blacklock, who is a Texas native, received his undergraduate degree from the University of Texas and attended Yale Law School where he was a member of the Federalist Society and president of the Yale Law Republicans.

Blacklock sharpened his legals skills while serving as a clerk for Judge Jerry Smith and as Abbott's General Counsel after six years in the Texas Attorney General's office.

"Jimmy Blacklock is a principled leader who knows that the role of the judicial branch of government is not to legislate from the bench, and he will use his profound understanding of the law to contribute to the court's decisions. I thank Jimmy for his work on behalf of the people of Texas, and for his unwavering commitment to the rule of law," Abbott said in a statement.

