Gonzales police seeking suspects from November car burglaries

GONZALES, TEXAS - Police in Gonzales are seeking suspects believed to have been involved in multiple vehicle burglaries around the Seguin and Luling areas.

The Gonzales Police Department said that on Nov. 12, 2017, at least two subjects busted out rear windows to several trucks, crawled inside the vehicles and stole a number of items.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Greater Gonzales County Crime Stoppers at 830-672-TIPS.

