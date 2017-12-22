GoFundMe set up for Schertz family of 6-year-old killed in deputy shootout

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family a 6-year-old boy shot and killed following a deputy shootout in front of a Schertz mobile home on Thursday.

The account was set up by the victim's aunt and has already raised over $2,000.

Kameron Prescott was on his first day of Christmas break when he was pierced by a bullet in his torso while inside of his home Thursday afternoon.

Bexar County Sheriff's deputies were pursuing a suspect on the home's front porch who was accused of stealing a vehicle and breaking into mobile homes. Four deputies began firing their weapons and the suspect was shot and killed at the scene.

Sheriff Salazar said it's unclear if who's round struck the child, but investigators did not find a weapon on the suspect.

