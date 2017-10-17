GMA's Block Party wakes up N. Austin neighborhood with Dierks Bentley concert

Dierks Bentley performed during the GMA Block Party. (Photo: KVUE)

AUSTIN - A North Austin neighborhood that is used to putting on an annual Fourth of July block party put on their biggest party yet. And it was all thanks to some help from Good Morning America.

GMA hosted a Live Block Party with a Dierks Bentley performance in the Rattan Creek Neighborhood just north of Austin. Watch Bentley play:

The neighborhood competed with about 1,500 neighborhoods across the country for the honor. Each competing neighborhood submitted an essay and video explaining why their neighborhood was a cohesive, exciting group -- an all-American community. And the Rattan Creek neighborhood won in the end.

KVUE live-streamed the event Tuesday morning. Watch here:

The event was first scheduled for September but Hurricane Harvey pushed it back.

