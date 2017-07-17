Give blood, get a free movie ticket

(Photo: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images, © 2015 Bloomberg Finance LP)

AUSTIN - Want to help someone in need and get a free ticket to your favorite Austin movie theater?

For every donation with We Are Blood this month, Alamo Drafthouse is offering a free movie ticket voucher.

No, that's not a Type-O -- no matter your blood type you can get a little perk for just a little pinch.

According to We Are Blood's website, it struggles to get donors in its doors during the summer. So, it is asking people to beat the heat and come cool off while saving a life.

We Are Blood takes reservations and walk-ins at its three Austin locations. You can also donate at one of its mobile "Bloodstream" donation locations. Go here for We Are Blood's locations.

The partnership that is lending you a hand -- when you lend an arm -- ends Monday, July 31.

For more information about blood donation requirements go here.

