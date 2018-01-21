GRAPHIC: The Girl Scouts logo was designed by Saul Bass in 1978. (Photo: The Girl Scouts of America)

AUSTIN - The nation's first girl scout scuba diving troop took on another first.

On Sunday, they hosted an underwater cookie booth at the bottom of Dive World Austin's dive tank.

Some customers chose to stay dry and order cookies through a "messenger turtle," while certified divers suited up and placed their orders underwater.

"The normal tradition for a normal Girl Scout troop is to do a cookie booth, and we were like, why can’t we do that underwater? So we did," said 12-year-old, Alex G.

They invited people to buy cookies and help support their efforts to clean up local lakes and streams.

"We do a lot of things the normal troops do, but underwater, and that’s lots of fun," said Alex. "But we really like to just get together and plot ways to save the ocean, because that’s kind of what we’re all about–ocean conservation.”

The girls said, while it was a lot of hard work, they were excited about the opportunity to sell cookies underwater and bring awareness to ways people can protect aquatic ecosystems.

“I just wanted to make a difference in the world, but I didn’t know that I could make a difference underwater too," said Emily M.

