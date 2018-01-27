Girl Scouts compete for deal with Hopdoddy

(Photo: KVUE)

AUSTIN - Hopdoddy customers come for the burgers, but they stay for the shakes!

"I make about 600 shakes a week," laughed Hopdoddy bartender Alex Harder.

There's one flavor that always outsells the rest, likely because it features everyone's favorite cookie.

"People ask for it year round. When we don't have it, they want it. When we have it, they want at least two because who doesn't love Thin Mints," Harder said.

As you might imagine, it takes a lot of Girl Scout cookies to keep the Hopdoddy restaurants around Austin stocked with the minty, chocolate cookies. And that's where 18 Girl Scouts come in.

The group of sixth through twelfth-graders are part of the Cookie Entrepreneur Program. For the third year in a row, the program teamed up with Hopdoddy to let the girls pitch business plans explaining why they should be selected to supply the burger joint with enough cookies to make the beloved shake.

It's the first time the majority of the girls have ever pitched to a business. Preparation takes time.

"It took me around a week to get it all ready and typed up and practice," said 11-year old Aurora Coakley.

"About two or three weeks," said 13-year old Isabella Torres, who partnered with her 11-year old sister, Olivia, to compete.

And the girls faced their fair share of challenges getting ready.

"Getting the speed down 'cause I talk way too fast," said 11-year old Courtney Shepard.

"Memorizing the script," added Olivia.

But the girls are used to hard work because, believe it or not, it's not always easy to sell the delicious cookies.

"It's hard because so many people say no to you," said 13-year old Knoelle Croskey. "Especially when you get older because you don't have an adorable face anymore and you're not tiny."

But their persistence prepared them for Saturday's competition.

"As somebody who's the mom of a 1-year old, if she grows up to be like any one of you, I will be the most proud," Hopdoddy Brand Manager Erin Fohn told the girls before announcing the winners.

While all the young ladies are talented, only two pitches could win. Fourteen-year old Kimberly Jolly sealed the deal for the second year in a row.

"I worked hard, I practiced as much as I could and I just stepped up my game this year," said Jolly.

"I connected Girl Scouts beliefs and traditions to Hopdoddy's traditions," she explained.

The Torres sisters were also awarded a partnership with the burger chain.

"We help you make sales and you help us go to space camp and Europe? Deal," the girls said during their pitch.

The winners will use the money raised to pay for their annual Girl Scouts trips. And the partnership is one every customer can appreciate.

"Everybody loves Thin Mints," said Harder. "Mix it with our homemade ice cream. It's probably one of the best things you'll ever have. It's heaven in a glass!"

Customers will be able to get their hands on the shakes beginning Feb. 7.

