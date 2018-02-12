Girl Scout, 11, partners with former Girl Scout, city leader to bring crosswalk to school

A lot of work and three years later, an official ribbon cutting took place on Monday for all of Loyfe's hard work, which has already paid off. (Photo: KVUE)

AUSTIN - An 11-year-old Girl Scout was instrumental in getting a pedestrian hybrid beacon installed near her middle school.

Renee Loyfe, a Hill Country Middle School student, said it was hard for her and her friends to cross Walsh Tarlton Lane from the school to the Steinmart parking lot where many parents pick up students after school. Cars just wouldn't slow down or stop.

"There's a lot of cars just like rocketing pass," said Loyfe. "Sometimes the cars aren't looking for kids."

The speed limit sign may read 30 mph outside Hill Country Middle School, but the principal said some drivers tend to ignore it.

"This is the most dangerous area," said Principal Kathleen Sullivan.

For the past 12 years, Sullivan has tried to get safety improvements for this stretch of Walsh Tarlton Lane.

"I have had a concern, honestly, for the whole time I have been here that there would be an incident with a student and a car," said Sullivan.

But nothing happened.

Until 11-year-old Loyfe and her friends came along and contacted Austin City Council Member Ellen Troxclair, a fellow Girl Scout.

"It's kind of unusual for such a specific request and then of course for it to come to fruition in such a wonderful manner," said Troxclair.

That was back in 2015 when Troxclair said she somehow found $75,000 in the city budget to fund the pedestrian hybrid beacon. The Eanes Independent School District contributed $40,000 to the pedestrian hybrid beacon.

A lot of work and three years later, an official ribbon cutting took place on Monday for all of Loyfe's hard work, which has already paid off.

School officials said before the pedestrian hybrid beacon, they had a hard time getting cars to stop at the crosswalk so kids can cross. But now, with the press of a button, things have gotten a lot better.

"I have noticed people actually slow down and stop much more than they did," said Sullivan.

It's a big goal accomplished for a still-growing Girl Scout.

