Police: Suspect ran over woman with vehicle for flirting with boyfriend

(Photo: Visuals Unlimited, Inc./Carol & Mike Werner/Getty Images)

AUSTIN - Police have charged a woman who allegedly ran over another woman who "was trying to hit on her boyfriend," according to an affidavit obtained by KVUE.

On Oct. 17, police responded to a residence after a caller informed them that they could hear a woman outside screaming for help.

When police arrived at the residence they located the victim lying in the driveway injured. Police reported that the victim had tire marks on the front of her body and blood coming from her mouth after being ran over by a red car owned by suspect Meranda Vargas.

The victim stated Vargas was upset with her because she believed the victim was trying to hit on her boyfriend.

According to the affidavit, at some point, Vargas’ boyfriend allegedly hit the victim twice in the face causing her to fall down on the ground behind the vehicle. The victim said Vargas yelled to her “You better move or I’m gonna run you over,” but she was not physically able to move out of the way fast enough to avoid being ran over.

The victim was rushed to a hospital with life threatening injuries, including internal bleeding, a fractured pelvis, broken ribs and other various scrapes and cuts. Due to the severity of these injuries, the victim will be confined to a wheelchair for the next two to three months.

Vargas has been charged with aggravated assault with a motor vehicle. According to online records, Vargas is not in custody as of Tuesday afternoon.

© 2017 KVUE-TV