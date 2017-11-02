Get ready to line up: Franklin Barbecue sets return date

Franklin Barbecue's brisket made the list along with a few surprise picks. (Photo: Franklin Barbecue)

AUSTIN - Calling all barbeque lovers!

On the week of Nov. 14, Franklin Barbeque will reopen its doors for the first time since the restaurant fire on Aug. 26, according to Austin 360.

Due to the rebuild and slight renovation of the restaurant's dining room, the James Beard Award-winning barbeque joint will not operate in full swing just yet.

They will prepare 75 briskets a day instead of the initial 120, produced in the past. They'll also have limited to-go orders and service.

Franklin predicts the restaurant will be back to normal by the third week of December.

But if you can’t wait, fans will be able to taste the beloved barbeque during the James Beard Foundation’s Taste American event at the W Hotel Austin this Friday, Nov. 3, Austin 360 reports.

