Georgetown fire along I-35 sparked by a pigeon, GFD says

(Photo: suriya silsaksom, thinkstock, This content is subject to copyright.)

GEORGETOWN - A pigeon got caught up in a power line that caused a fire along Interstate Highway 35 on Wednesday, Georgetown Fire Department Chief Kieth Richardson said.

He reported that a pigeon flew into a power line and caused a short circuit, igniting a fire. To make matters worse, this power line was the transmission line that runs through I-35, closing the highway down for around 40 minutes both ways while utility crews responded to the scene.

Three Georgetown Fire Department units and one Round Rock Fire Department unit responded to the grass fires that resulted from the sparks.

The roads were cleared around 4:30 p.m.

© 2018 KVUE-TV