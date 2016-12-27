Georgetown family's car spontaneously catches fire before Christmas

GEORGETOWN, TEXAS - Ginger Provencher and her family had a late start last Thursday. She had just begun cooking breakfast for her family when the doorbell started ringing frantically.

"It was the yard crew for the model home next door," she said. "They noticed that my car had smoke coming out of the hood area."

Provencher's 2016 Nissan Murano car that she purchased over the Summer, was indeed smoking. And it turns out it was just moments away from catching fire.

"It moved quickly," Provencher said. "It was very scary. The location of the vehicle was so close to the front of the garage. I normally park the car in the garage, but due to the holdiays I had it out in the driveway."

The Leander Fire Department confirmed that they responded and helped put out the car fire out. Currently, they're working to determine what caused it - a question the Provencher's desperately want to be answered.

"I don't think that cars just spontaneously ignite," Provencher said. "Mine did. It had been parked in the driveway for 16 hours...just parked and it caught fire."

While the Provencher's home wasn't damaged, the car was a total loss. And while they await the results of the LFD investigation, they're hoping Nissan will step in as well.

"There is a recall on the car," Provencher said. "I did take it into the dealership and was told it was fine...but I think that Nissan really needs to analyze what caused the car to spontaneously ignite."

The recall Provencher referenced was published in September. On their website, the recall said that Maxima models from 2016-2017, Murano models from 2015-2017 and Murano hybrid models from 2015-2016 all need to have their Antilock Brake Systems checked.

"In some vehicles affected by this recall, the Anti-lock Brake System (ABS) actuator may leak brake fluid. If this occurs, the ABS warning lamp will illuminate and remain continually illuminated on the instrument panel. However, if this condition is ignored, the leak can potentially create an electrical short, and in rare instances, may lead to a fire," the recall read.

According to the recall notice, Nissan is advising owners of those car models, who notice their ABS light on, to immediately take their vehicle to a dealership to get checked out.

In the Provencher's case, the light wasn't on and the dealership told them their vehicle was safe. That's why the family said they have a lot of questions and hope to have a Nissan inspector examine the vehicle.

As they wait, though, Provencher said that she wanted to share her story so others wouldn't have this happen to them.

"I want to get the word out to other Nissan owners," she said. "To tell them to definitely pay attention to your recalls if you have them. If you have a Murano, maybe think twice about parking it in your garage or near your home because the outcome could be far worse than what it was."

KVUE reached out to Nissan but have yet to hear back. This story will be updated with their response when it is received.

(© 2016 KVUE)