Georgetown boxer has eyes set on Olympic Gold

(Photo: KVUE)

GEORGETOWN, TEXAS - There's not a day that goes by that you won't find 19-year-old Destiny Jones at Eight Count Boxing and Fitness in Georgetown.

When you have a goal like Destiny's, you have to stick to a strict regime. It's a lesson she learned at a young age -- she started boxing eight years ago in her uncle's garage.

“He basically told me that boxing wasn't for girls. Because I was a cheerleader, he said I should stay in cheerleading,” Jones said.

But she didn't do that. Destiny put the pom poms down and picked up the boxing gloves. She says her first match was with her uncle.

“He asked me to put on the gloves, so I punched him and I made his nose bleed and then he suggested boxing for me,” Jones said.

Destiny, is now an amateur boxer training for the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. Right now, she’s a student at Austin Community College studying pre-medicine.

“Me being a woman, I can step up for women and show them women can do anything if they really want to,” Jones said.

Every boxer has a signature move, and Destiny is no different. She believes the double jab helps her win fights.

But, don't be mistaken, Destiny is working on a few new ones for her fight next month and then it's back to more training for the Olympics. She said her uncle will be in the stands cheering her on.

