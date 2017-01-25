George H.W. Bush 'could possibly go home' this weekend

George H.W. Bush with Barbara Bush in his hospital room. (Photo: Jim McGrath)

HOUSTON, TEXAS - As former President George H.W. Bush continues to improve, his spokesperson said Wednesday that his physicians believe "he could possibly go home" this weekend.

Here is the full statement released by spokesperson Jim McGrath:

President Bush continues to improve as he recovers from pneumonia. Despite a lingering cough, his lungs are clearing up, and he is working with physical therapists to build strength. At his current rate of recovery, President Bush's physicians believe he could possibly go home over the weekend.

Former First Lady Barbara Bush was released Monday while her husband was moved out of the intensive care unit to the regular floor at Houston Methodist Hospital.

Later that same day, McGrath tweeted a touching photo of the Bushes in the hospital and said they "thank their fellow Americans and friends from around the world for their prayers and good wishes."

