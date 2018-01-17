Genetic disorder and cancer can't slow down 10-year-old Kyle YouTube star

KYLE, TEXAS - At just 10 years old, Isabella Moser has dealt with more than most adults see in their lifetime.

She was born with a rare genetic condition called 22q11.2 deletion syndrome, or 22Q for short.

According to the National Institutes of Health, the disorder is caused "by the deletion of a small piece of chromosome 22."

22Q can cause many possible sign and symptoms including heart abnormalities, cleft palate, infections, weakened immune systems and more.

When Bella was diagnosed with the condition, the doctors told her mother, Hana Kouri, simply put that "her plumbing is wrong."

As Kouri explained it, Bella was rushed to the ICU as an infant where the 22Q was discovered. She had to have her first open-heart surgery at six months old and has had three more since.

"She's never been shy talking about this," Hana said.

Since her youth, Bella has always been open about her condition, even going so far as creating a YouTube channel where she could talk about 22Q and her treatments.

When asked why, Bella replied, "So I can help people by not being scared."

Her videos on her channel "22Q Bella" gave her a creative outlet that was making a difference in the lives of other 22Q patients as well.

But, as Bella explained in one of her videos, she had to stop making them temporarily.

In a video titled "1 in a million screw cancer im a survivor," Bella started off on her bed with her dog, Tina, and told her audience, "On Wednesday last week, I got thyroid cancer."

She said goodbye to her audience for a bit so that she and her family could focus on her new diagnosis and treatments in Houston.

"I remember how I was when I was 1," Bella's stepfather David Kouri said. "I would have wound up losing it ... but she's a different breed."

Despite a rare genetic defect and being diagnosed with papillary thyroid cancer, Bella is still just as optimistic and motivated as she was before.

"It's amazing and encouraging to see her able to handle it the way she has," David said. "Always with a smile on her face."

Bella has already received help from her community in Kyle. Earlier in 2017, John Husemann and the folks at the local Applebee's worked with Bella to raise money for her and Make-A-Wish.

Husemann said Bella's strength and her family are an inspiration to the community.

"They come to the store a lot," he said. "You can just see the smile on their faces at all times."

Right now, Bella said she is aiming to get to 1,000 subscribers on her YouTube channel to keep helping others with 22Q and now to help others with Cancer.

The family has a YouCaring account open to help cover medical costs.

© 2018 KVUE-TV