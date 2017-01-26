D.C. waitress receives 625% tip, message from Texas Trump supporters

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - A waitress at a Busboys & Poets in D.C. received a $450 tip for a $72 meal from a customer she wasn’t expecting. But it was the heartwarming note that will stay with the local woman forever.

Their meeting crossed partisan lines and has grabbed the attention of the internet. Now, we’re hearing exactly why the cowboy from Texas left the generous tip and a heartwarming note.

Doctor Jason White, a dentist in Lubbock, Tx., was in Washington for President Trump’s inauguration.

Before leaving he stopped at the Busboys & Poets on 14th Street for a bite to eat with friends.

“We really hit it off well,” Dr. White said of their waitress. “And I know I had a perception of the place where I felt uncomfortable, and she had a perception that she was about to serve Trump supporters, and we’re just in the same boat together.”

"I could tell they were from the south because they had their cowboy hats on and I was like, 'Oh, you're not from the city,'" said waitress Rosalynd Harris.

Admittedly, Harris described the popular spot as having a Liberal, Democratic feel. White said he had never been to a restaurant with that kind of atmosphere before.

But clearly, Busboys and Harris left an impression.

As Harris cleared the table, she saw what one of the men wrote on the check.

"The note says, 'We may come from different cultures, and we may disagree on certain issues, but if everyone would share their smile and kindness like your beautiful smile, our country will come together as one people, not race, not gender, just American. God bless."

It turned out White left the kind words—and generous tip.

“We all have the American spirit, every one of us, and we need to start focusing on the little things in our life,” White told WUSA9.

He said because of how difficult it is to change our laws and policies, he prefers to focus on what he can change in his community and those around him.

“It’s about the person sitting next to you at the library and how you treat them, and you don’t look at them with a preconceived notion of who they may be or what you think they are. Because you don’t know either way,” White said.

"Never judge a book by its cover and always be open with people to experience something miraculous like that," said Harris.

“It’s really our duty to make America great ourselves, not one person, but ourselves, and that’s by respecting and loving one another no matter how much we disagree with them,” White added.

Harris said she plans to use the money to pay for her bills. She hopes to thank White someday for his kindness.

