Gas pump catches fire after car drives away with nozzle still in tank

(Photo: Austin Fire Info)

Austin firefighters extinguished a blaze at a gas station Friday evening after a car drove away from a pump with the gas nozzle still in the tank, according to the Austin Fire Department.

The incident happened at the Exxon station located at US 290 and FM 1826.

AFD said the car pulled away from the pump with the nozzle still in the tank, dragging the nozzle. The friction caused the fuel in the pump to ignite.

The gas station attendant activated the emergency shut-off button, which kept the fire contained to a single gas pump.

(Photo: Austin Fire Info)

© 2017 KVUE-TV